One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Miami Dolphins - Mo Kamara
Fifth Round Pick
The Miami Dolphins have so many problems this season. This is a team with a laundry list of issues. A fifth-round rookie is not a top priority when the quarterback is some guy who came off the street and their normal starter might have his last concussion, their high-powered offense now can’t score, and a very important season might be down the tubes before September.
Yet, the list is about rookies. So let’s talk about Mohamed Kamara, the Dolphins fifth-round pick out of Colorado State. He played in the Mountain West, so his competition was low, but he showed out when it mattered. He recorded 13 sacks and 17 tackles for loss last season, and he was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. It’s not bad to get a guy who is that highly regarded that late in the draft, even if he was from a lesser conference.
Kamara has been a healthy scratch to start the season. It is what it is. It’s possible the Dolphins just don’t have room for him on the roster. He’s currently listed as the seventh linebacker on the depth chart. The Dolphins have time to find the right moves, and if this season continues to go down the tubes, they could start playing the rookies after the trade deadline. Maybe Kamara’s time is coming.