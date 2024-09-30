One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Minnesota Vikings - JJ McCarthy
First Round Pick
Regret is such a strong word, but one has to wonder how the Minnesota Vikings feel right now. They are playing incredibly well with Sam Darnold at quarterback. He just had a four-touchdown game, and he’s helped the Vikings remain undefeated after the first three weeks of the season. The Vikings might be the surprise of the league so far, and some are considering a Sam Darnold extension in Minnesota.
That would be enough to make the J.J. McCarthy pick regrettable, but it’s the fact that Darnold was unimpeded to the starting job because McCarthy suffered a major injury in preseason that has him firmly on this list. He suffered a knee injury in his first preseason game, and that’s opened the door for Darnold to thrive with Justin Jefferson and Company.
The Vikings defense is doing some heavy lifting here, too. They are a major reason the team is 3-0 at the time of this writing, but the fact that Darnold has avoided mistakes and has been hitting the end zone with consistency is huge.
The Vikings could have had tight end Brock Bowers, defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, edge rusher Jared Verse, or one of the many offensive tackles who went outside the top 10. Instead, at least for this season, they have nothing to show for the 10th-overall pick.