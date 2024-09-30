One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
New England Patriots - Javon Baker
Fourth Round Pick
The New England Patriots took a very strange approach to their 2024 NFL Draft. They had incredibly high picks in each round, and they even had some extra picks to play around with. They had insane needs at quarterback and wide receiver. So, they took two of each in the draft. It’s an interesting strategy to put it nicely. They took Drake Maye and Ja’Lynn Polk in the first and second round. Then, they took Javon Baker and Joe Milton III in the fourth and sixth round. Milton showed flashes in the preseason and he’s always been expected to be the backup. However, Baker was expected to show something.
Baker had himself a rough training camp and preseason, even saying it wasn’t up to his standard. He had a chance to make a splash on a roster without any real star receivers. With Kendrick Bourne injured, the Patriots are going with K.J. Osborn as their number one. They took two wide receivers in the draft, and K.J. Osborn is their number one. Demario Douglas is the number two, and Tyquan Thornton is the number four. It’s a rough room, but Baker hasn’t done anything to stand out and get playing time.
Baker was a healthy scratch in Week 1, and he’s been active in the last two weeks. That’s better than scratched, but it’s not good when he hasn’t played a snap.