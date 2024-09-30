One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
New Orleans Saints - Josiah Ezirim
Seventh Round Pick
We really liked the New Orleans Saints draft. There really are no complaints, so we have to go with the player that was relegated to the practice squad. It happens all the time with seventh-round offensive linemen, so this is what it is, but there was some hype around Josiah Ezirim after he was drafted. Some think that the Saints got themselves a steal, and that very well could come to fruition, but for now, he’s out of sight, out of mind.
Ezirim can play as the scout team in his practice squad role, or he can spend his season learning at the NFL level. Did you know that Ezirim has only been playing offensive tackle at this level for two seasons? He only had two seasons to impress scouts to the point that he was going to get drafted into the NFL.
He also did it while on Eastern Kentucky. It’s a miracle that he’s even in the NFL right now, but he clearly has an insane amount of growing to do. It’s not a surprise, but it does put him behind the eight-ball. Is that something that’s going to push Ezirim to keep learning and growing? It does make it a lot easier to cut him one day.