One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
New York Giants - Tyrone Tracy
FIfth Round Pick
This is the one team where we have Week 4 to discuss, and it’s not good for Tyrone Tracy Jr. The New York Giants rookie running back out of Iowa had a chance to perform, as Devin Singletary has been inconsistent and the Giants are trying to live life after Saquon Barkley. Tracy could take over the role eventually, but not with performances like he had on Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Tracy rushed four times for two yards. Yikes. He did have a 19-yard catch and run, but he also had a fumble. Sure, the Giants got the ball back, but it doesn’t take away the fact that he let the ball hit the dirt. Tracy is averaging 2.4 yards per carry this season. He hasn’t had a ton of opportunities, with just 12 carries this season, but he hasn’t proven he deserves more. He needs to do something with the ball in his arms if he’s going to get more playing time.
To be fair, no running back is playing well who was taken after the fourth round (or really any rookie outside Bucky Irvin). So this does feel like an overreaction, but Tracy is one of the few backs who was given a chance, and it hasn’t gone well.