One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Los Angeles Rams - Brennan Jackson
Fifth Round Pick
This feels like we’re talking about the same church different pew here. It’s another mid-round pick that had a chance to really make noise, but now they can’t even make the gameday roster. Brennan Jackson was a fifth-round pick for the Rams (so really stretching that “mid-round pick” mantra), but he hasn’t really made any leeway on the coaching staff.
Jackson is a physical freak who has the mold to be a really good outside linebacker who does a little bit of everything. NFL teams love that “jack of all trades” linebacker who can make sure to do different roles that give coaches the option to do different things in different moments.
Clearly, Jackson hasn’t proven he can do it with the Rams. This isn’t a normal team. The Rams defense is being led by two rookies in Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. That means Jackson’s lack of impact can’t be blamed on a lack of opportunity. Sean McVay has shown in the past and the present that he’s willing to trust the young guy.
Jackson’s career is still very early, but this isn’t a good start. Maybe the Rams just think they have veterans who can provide better depth and special teams play. It can be as simple as Jackson’s inability to impact on kickoff or punt block. However, that is a concern for a player with his supposed skillset.