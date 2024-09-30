One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
New York Jets - Jordan Travis
Fifth Round Pick
Jordan Travis was looking like he could play his way into a Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft after a really good season with Florida State. Then, he suffered a major injury that knocked FSU out of the College Football Playoff. Imagine if Travis was able to beat J.J. McCarthy in the National Championship? Is it possible they would have switched places and Travis would be the surprise hype candidate?
Instead, Travis got hurt at the end of his season, and he fell to the fifth round. The New York Jets took him to develop behind Tyrod Taylor and Aaron Rodgers. It didn’t work with Zach Wilson last season, but hopefully, it could work with a player with less hype coming into the league.
Unfortunately, the Jets had to place Travis on injured reserve, as he was not fully recovered from the injury that ended the Seminoles’ season. Now, he’s unable to take a snap and grow under this veteran group.
What’s even worse is the hype that’s causing some Jets fans to spiral. Some are saying that the Jets should avoid a quarterback in the first round because they have Jordan Travis. Others are saying that he should be the starter if Aaron Rodgers retires. This is an insane hype train for a fifth-round pick, and it won’t end unless he shows he can fail. It’s hard to have hope.