One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Philadelphia Eagles - Ainias Smith
Fifth Round Pick
The Philadelphia Eagles had high hopes for fifth-round rookie Ainias Smith. He showed flashes of greatness in the preseason, but he also had a few instances where he failed to gain separation. At one point, it looked like he might not even make the roster. Johnny Wilson came in and played incredibly well during training camp, and keeping him became the priority.
However, the Eagles still kept Smith by stashing him on injured reserve with injuries to his ankle and hamstring. Those injuries didn’t seem too serious, as he played all three preseason games, but it’s possible he tweaked something at the end of training camp or right before cut-down day.
However, it seems like a roster move and an easy “out” to keep Smith in. Yet, it seems like a lot of effort to keep a player that didn’t seem like he was fitting in with the Eagles.
Let’s say Smith is healthy, where is he on this roster? Spots 1-3 are taken by A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson. The aforementioned Wilson worked his way to fourth on the depth chart, where many thought Smith would be originally. Veteran Parris Campbell is fifth. Maybe Smith could take his spot, but what’s the point? Very quickly, the Eagles can’t really do anything with the talented Smith, healthy or not.