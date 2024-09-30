One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Seattle Seahawks - Byron Murphy II
First Round Pick
We’re back to the first round. The Seattle Seahawks couldn’t be happier that so many teams took offensive players in the first round, giving them many talented defense players when their number was called at 16 overall. They chose defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. He’s a beefy lineman who could destroy offensive lines in the right situation. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to stay on the field.
Murphy is dealing with another injury, suffering a hamstring injury ahead of the Seahawks Week 4 tilt. He’s expected to miss a few weeks with the injury, especially since the Seahawks are playing three games in 10 days. Most expect Murphy to return after this stretch at the earliest.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks division rival chose a player 19th overall, three choices after the Seahawks. That was Jared Verse, who is the frontrunner right now for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Verse is one of the best defensive players in the league to start the season, getting in the backfield with great consistency. Even if Murphy was average, this would look like a bad pick. With Murphy being injured, it’s even worse.
Of course, Murphy doesn’t sound like he’s too injured, so he should return to full health. So, that’s some good news.