One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
San Francisco 49ers - Jacob Cowling
Fourth Round Pick
This was a pretty strange draft pick at the time. The San Francisco 49ers don’t have a ton of needs, and in hindsight with a fully re-signed Brandon Aiyuk is 20-20, but Jacob Cowling is nowhere near a need and it looks like he has no opportunity here. The fourth-round pick is the speed pick that we see every year. His frame is slight, and he’s not very thick, but he can sprint through the lower bowl if that’s what the route calls for.
He’s also consistent in college, putting up at least one catch in 57 straight games to end his career. That’s the second-longest streak of all time. Cowling came into the league with a little hype, but the hype would have been so much bigger if the Niners hadn’t taken Ricky Pearsall in the first round.
But then, Pearsall got shot, and he’s been out ever since. This should be a prime opportunity for Cowling. Yet, the 49ers have him sixth on the depth chart. He’s basically an after thought for the 49ers offense. Seeing what Jauan Jennings did last week, this could have been Cowling and built up a serious case to keep his starting spot. Now, it seems like when Pearsall is ready, he should at least have a role.
Will Cowling even make the roster when Pearsall returns? When the latter returns, Cowling will be this team’s seventh receiver. Do the 49ers want to carry seven receivers every week?