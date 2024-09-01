49ers rookie WR Ricky Pearsall shot in attempted robbery, in stable condition [Updated]
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was the victim of an attempted robbery on Saturday and was shot as a result of the incident, according to multiple reports. Dion Lim of KGO-TV in San Francisco first reported on the incident that took place in Union Square, a public plaza in the city.
Gia Vang of NBC Bay Area soon after reported and confirmed that Pearsall was shot in an attempted robbery. Pearsall is reportedly in stable condition following the incident. The suspect is also reportedly in custody.
The biggest thing to note and to be thankful for is that Pearsall is in stable condition after suffering the gunshot wound.
49ers WR Ricky Pearsall shot in attempted robbery
Update: According to the San Francisco Police Department, via Kirsten Moran-Kellar of FOX40, Pearsall was on his way to an autograph signing when an attempted robbery over his Rolex watch occurred. There was a struggle for the gun used by the assailant and both Pearsall and the suspect were shot. Moran-Keller also indicated that the 49ers receiver was shot in the chest.
Original Post: Details about what occurred in the attempted robbery are scarce or unconfirmed at this point, though various social media users have noted that Pearsall was supposed to be in the area for an autograph signing on Saturday. There is no word yet on if the robbery attempt and shooting occurred at this event.
The 49ers rookie is sadly not the first NFL player to suffer a gunshot wound. Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot prior to his rookie season in 2022 in another attempted robbery. Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was also shot earlier this offseason as one of 10 people wounded in a bar shooting.
Pearsall was selected with the 31st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the 49ers after a stellar and highlight-heavy career with the Florida Gators. He was often mentioned throughout the offseason, including at the time of his draft selection, as a potential replacement for Brandon Aiyuk amid a contract dispute that was ultimately resolved.
We will continue to update you on any further developments with Pearsall and this incident, but prayers and well wishes to Pearsall, the Pearsall family and the 49ers family. We're thankful he's in stable condition.