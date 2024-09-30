One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jalen McMillan
Third Round Pick
Doubtful is the worst injury designation in football. Yes, out and injured reserve means it’s worse of an injury, but doubtful just have this understanding that an injury is not progressing like coaches hoped. If he was out, then he was always going to be out. We are of course talking about Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Jalen McMillan. He tweaked a hamstring, which now has him likely out at least for now.
And this all happened in practice ahead of the Bucs Week 4 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. McMillan showed up on the injury report, and head coach Todd Bowles revealed the injured hamstring happened during a practice rep.
It is disappointing, as he’s been pretty good to start the season. He’s had two big plays already this season, including a 32-yard touchdown in the first game of his career against the Washington Commanders. With Chris Godwin starting the season on fire, and Mike Evans playing on the other side, the third receiver only needs to do so much. Being available for those big plays is huge.
Now the Bucs have to find an alternative. It’s disappointing all around, but this is incredibly early to have this conversation. Still, of all the Bucs rookies, this is the one were worried about, and it all has to do with that injury. If he’s fine, then the Bucs and this pick are fine.