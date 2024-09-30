One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Tennessee Titans - Cedric Gray
Third Round Pick
Coming out of the draft, many Tennessee Titans fans were talking about the steal they got in the third round. Linebacker Cedric Gray out of North Carolina had the skill set to really excel at the position in this league. Part of the excitement came with the major hole the Titans left for head coach Brian Callahan at linebacker. They signed nobody to replace their losses. So, Gray was expected to at least compete for a spot to start. (Since these conversations, the Titans traded for Ernest Jones IV.)
Then, Gray suffered a shoulder injury that doesn’t sound great. It’s not a simple separation or a labrum injury. The Titans say Gray is dealing with a nerve issue. Is that something that will have long-term impacts on his game? Only time will tell.
The Titans put Gray on injured reserve, saying they wanted to give him time to get healthy. The coaching staff went on to say they wanted to protect Gray from himself. That’s worrisome, as it sounds like this is the type of injury that could have a risk of making things worse. Again, it just has you questioning whether this will be a long-term issue.