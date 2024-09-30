One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Baltimore Ravens - Adisa Isaac
Third Round Pick
The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with a ton of injuries with the rookies. Fourth-round wide receiver Devontez Walker, fourth-round cornerback T.J. Tampa and sixth-round center Nick Samac all missed last week’s game with different injuries. Fifth-round running back Rasheen Ali was placed on injured reserve after Week 2. However, the status of Adisa Isaac has some Ravens fans worried.
He’s actually expected to be a difference-maker despite being a third-round pick. The former Penn State Nittany Lion was amazing in college and seemingly fell further than most expected. This was supposedly another great Ravens defensive choice.
Isaac was injured early in training camp, and he’s been dealing with ailments ever since. He was a full participant in practice prior to Week 3, but then he was left off the active roster for the game. Maybe the coaching staff wanted to give him another week of rest, but this is starting to be a concern. If this is how his career is going to go, that elite status isn’t going to last long.
This is very early, and players who get injured early in their careers can bounce back and avoid issues, but with so many injuries already reported amongst Ravens rookies, including one that ended a player’s season, this was one to a player who was supposed to be impactful this season.