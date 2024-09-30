One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Buffalo Bills - Edefuan Ulofoshio
Fifth Round Pick
The Buffalo Bills are actually in really good shape with their draft picks. Ignoring the fact that they handed the Kansas City Chiefs speedster Xavier Worthy, they did really well with their picks. Keon Coleman has shown flashes at receiver, and the Bills haven’t lost a step despite losing Stefon Diggs in the offseason. Cole Bishop has played well at safety. In all, the Bills made 10 draft picks, and most are doing at least something.
One player who hasn’t lived up to his draft hype is Edefuan Ulofoshio. While a fifth-round pick isn’t expected to be a huge contributor in year one, most expect them to at least help on special teams. Ulofoshio hasn’t even suited up, as he’s been a healthy scratch to start the year.
The former Washington linebacker was a finalist for the Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker in college football. Yet, he hasn’t even shown enough to make it on the gameday roster.
There’s not much to analyze. The Bills don’t see him as a contributor. He’s still taking up a roster spot on the 53-man, but that’s all he’s doing (outside of practice). This is a player with a pedigree, but the Bills have to be worried about his initial output, even if that output hasn’t been given a chance to showcase itself on gameday.