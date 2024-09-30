One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Atlanta Falcons - Michael Penix Jr.
First Round Pick
Yeah, it’s Michael Penix again, but this time we’re talking about just the strange way the Atlanta Falcons have dealt with this situation since the draft. When they selected Michael Penix eighth overall despite giving Kirk Cousins all of the money, it became the shock of the draft. Nobody was even paying attention to Bo Nix going a round early to the Denver Broncos because everyone was still in shock at the Falcons pick.
The Falcons only allowed Penix to make 16 attempts this preseason. He finished with just over 100 yards. And then, the Falcons shut him down like he was a starter. They said he didn’t need another preseason game, and that he would focus on his backup duties. So, the guy they spent a top-10 pick on is not only expected to sit all season, but he is going to sit for most of the preseason, as well. Are they pretending like practice reps are the same as game reps, even if they are preseason game reps?
Some assumed that the Falcons were trying to temper expectations or possibly showcase too well and pressure the Atlanta coaching staff to make a change if Cousins started slow. Cousins is clearly still feeling the effects of the Achilles tear last season. His mobility is limited. So, putting in an incredibly dynamic player could cause conversations nobody wants to answer.
But what a strange way to handle the roster. If that is the case, the Falcons don’t want to show the weapon they have at their disposal? If Penix is the better quarterback, he should play. It’s that simple. But that’s why this is a mess. It continues to be a mess, and we don’t see it getting any cleaner anytime soon.