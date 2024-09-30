One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Chicago Bears - Rome Odunze
First Round Pick
This is completely unfair, but it still has to be addressed. The Chicago Bears had a chance to upgrade with the top quarterback in the class AND protect him as their biggest asset. Instead, the Bears went and got him a weapon. That’s all well and good, and maybe that will work out in the end, but the team can’t block for the QB. Caleb Williams has been harassed through three weeks this season.
The Bears took Rome Odunze in the draft. Yes, Joe Alt and JC Latham were off the board, so the very best tackles were not available, but Olu Fashanu and Taliese Fuaga were. The Bears also could have traded down to a team that wanted Odunze and still gotten a tackle. We’re talking about a possible franchise tackle for a team that’s been known to have blocking issues.
We aren’t usually proponents for drafting for need, but looking at Odunze with a second top-10 pick when the team already had DJ Moore and just traded for Keenan Allen seems like the wrong move. It’s fine to have depth and allow a young quarterback to excel with a three-WR formation, but it’s impossible to do that when he’s on the turf.
Odunze should be a good player. Nobody is worried about him in the NFL, but we are worried about Caleb Williams staying vertical. They could have helped him do that.