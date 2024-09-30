One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Cincinnati Bengals - Kris Jenkins
Second Round Pick
The Cincinnati Bengals have so many problems right now, losing to the Washington Commanders on Monday night to fall to 0-3. The original pick here was Amarius Mims because they drafted him to play backup when they had so many other needs. Then, the Bengals lost Trent Brown for the season, and now it looks like a smart pick. However, there’s something about their second-round pick that might have them feeling some regrets.
It’s not good when a player reveals that they can’t see. That was the revelation Kris Jenkins Jr. made recently, saying an injury to his eye last year is still impacting his vision now. That sounds like a gnarly injury, and it’s not something that can be taken lightly.
We can’t say enough just how early this list is, but that’s the one thing that can impact a rookie’s career. An injury that impacts a player’s ability is always going to mess with their head, which can have long-term impacts.
Jenkins also had surgery on his thumb right before the season and had to miss his first two NFL games. He made his debut last week just in time for the Bengals to fall to 0-3. It’s a rough time in Cincy, but the hope is everyone, including Jenkins, can help with the turnaround.