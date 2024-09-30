One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Carolina Panthers - Jonathon Brooks
Second Round Pick
Because of the Bryce Young trade, the Panthers were really hurting for top picks despite being the worst team in the league. They really needed an infusion of talent and quickly. So what did they do? They took a running back with their 46th-overall pick despite already having former college great Chuba Hubbard and veteran Miles Sanders on the roster. Jonathon Brooks is a superstar talent, so some understood the appeal, but it was a pick that did seem to be devoid of logic.
After the first two weeks, it seemed like detractors were right and the Panthers should have focused on other positions. There are major issues on defensive line, the offensive line is expensive but worrisome, and the secondary is not good. However, Andy Dalton came and saved the day, at least for now.
That’s beyond the point for Brooks, who hasn’t played an NFL down yet. He’s still dealing with the repercussions from his torn ACL in college. That makes the pick even more of a head scratcher. The Panthers are desperate to show something on offense, but they spent assets on someone who likely wouldn’t be ready off the jump.
Did the Panthers expect this? Maybe, and they might not be worried at this point if that’s the case, but many fantasy owners are keen on knowing what Jonathan Brooks brings to the table. Panthers fans are in the same boat.