One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Kansas City Chiefs - Skyy Moore
Ah, yes, another wide receiver who once had upside but failed to live up to that. Skyy Moore had high hopes in Kansas City, but like every wide receiver playing with Patrick Mahomes, the expectations started to come without actual results following. This isn’t Mahomes fault. He likes to use everyone, and the Chiefs usually pack the wide receiver room since trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.
Moore might have fallen the furthest. He shows these flashes to look like he could turn into what Rashee Rice turned into, but it never worked. Speaking of Rice, this writing is coming before the diagnosis for his knee injury comes out. Will that change how the Chiefs use Moore?
No. He still doesn’t have a catch this season, and that includes most of the Chargers game. He’s getting snaps, but he’s doing nothing with it. Is there added pressure from playing with Mahomes, or is he just incapable of performing in this offense? There are too many questions surrounding this player to answer all at once, and the Chiefs are trying to three-peat. They don’t have time to figure this out.
This is a talented receiver that could make an impact elsewhere. Something is just off with him in Kansas City. It makes sense for him to try his luck on another team.