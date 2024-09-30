One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Las Vegas Raiders - Davante Adams
Going from one disappointing wide receiver to the exact opposite. Davante Adams is having close to a perfect wide receiver career up to this point. He’s played alongside a superstar quarterback and they proved to lift each other up. He’s dominated the line of scrimmage and has shown physical freak abilities that make him feel different from other superstar receivers. There’s so much that Adams has done right in his career.
The one thing he has done wrong is go to the Las Vegas Raiders. Since joining the Raiders, there have been multiple coaching controversies, some terrible quarterback play, awful free agent decisions, and a lot of losing. Because of all this and Adams advanced age, he’s been a part of trade rumors for over a year now.
This one feels real. Adams has as many tackles as he has touchdowns this season. And now he’s injured. The Raiders revealed that he’s “week to week” with an injury, and it seems to be another nail in the coffin of the season for this franchise.
Rumors say that an Adams trade now feels inevitable. That seems extreme, but it’s not coming out of nowhere. Teams will want Davante Adams, and we know one team who will especially make a run to get Adams back with his superstar quarterback.