NFL Rumors: Davante Adams trade, insider stokes Russell Wilson flames, Giants screwed
- Giants failure to address QB could leave New York screwed royally
- Russell Wilson trade rumors continue to see the flames fanned
- A Davante Adams trade from the Raiders almost looks inevitable
We're just a bit over a month from the trade deadline while also being about a month into the 2024 season. Naturally, as we're finding out more about these teams, about the players who are in untenable situations, and about how things will shake out from now until January, the NFL Rumors are only going to continue to heat up.
So which veteran players could be moving in a trade as their situations ultimately push them out? What team might be regretting their offseason plan of attack given how things are now shaping up? Let's take a look at what the buzz is throughout the league at Week 4.
NFL Rumors: Giants plan at QB already backfiring
It's no secret at this point thanks to Hard Knocks that the New York Giants were trying quite hard to find their Daniel Jones replacement in the form of Drake Maye. General manager Joe Schoen worked the phones to try and make a trade up to No. 3 with the Patriots happen. It, of course, didn't but then the G-Men elected to pass on the likes of Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy and even Bo Nix while drafting wide receiver Malik Nabers at No. 3 overall.
The organization surely doesn't regret selecting the LSU wideout given how incredible the start to his career has been. However, as they still eye a long-term fix at quarterback to take over for Jones, they have to be wondering if they screwed themselves essentially waiting until 2025 to do so.
To this point in the 2024 college football season, many of the top options that the Giants would likely be considering at quarterback in the first round have show gigantic red flags. Carson Beck has struggled against both Kentucky and (for most of the game against) Alabama. Quinn Ewers is injured for the third straight season. Shedeur Sanders comes with what seems like a boatload of baggage — and that's if Deion would ever let his son play for New York.
Considering many had that as the top three QBs in the 2025 draft class, that's a problem. Now, there could be solutions in the form of Jalen Milroe and Cam Ward who have been fast risers this season to this point. But both players also come with some need for pro development, which the Giants theoretically could be looking to avoid.
At minimum, it's shaping up like the Giants will have to take a massive risk in the draft if they try to replace Jones this offseason.
NFL Rumors: Steelers trading Russell Wilson gaining more buzz
The Pittsburgh Steelers appeared dead-set at the start of training camp that veteran Russell Wilson, who the organization signed for the veteran minimum this offseason after he was released by Denver, would be the starter over trade acquisition Justin Fields. But things have changed dramatically since then.
Wilson suffered a calf injury prior to Week 1 that put Fields in as the starter, which has continued through Week 4. More importantly, during that span, the Steelers have started 3-0 coming into their matchup with the Colts on Sunday. But NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport noted on The Insiders that Wilson, who was inactive for Week 4, could be ready to go in Week 5, which means Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin will have to officially make a decision on the starter.
At this point, it would be difficult to justify moving away from Fields. So could the Steelers then move Wilson via a trade to a QB-needy team? That's not a new idea, to be sure but it is an idea that is continuing to gain steam. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter noted on The Pat McAfee Show this week that Wilson might be available while discussing the possibility of the Miami Dolphins trading for the veteran to replace injured Tua Tagovailoa, via Pittsburgh Steelers on SI.
Make no mistake, the Steelers would still need to figure out the quarterback depth but holding both Wilson and Fields on the roster, especially with Kyle Allen still in the building, feels like a misuse of resources. Eyeing a trade that would send the inexpensive veteran to a more needy team could be the best course of action for both this season and long term when it comes to Pittsburgh.
NFL Rumors: Davante Adams trade may be inevitable in circumstances
With the Las Vegas Raiders entering what seems like a clear rebuild under new head coach Antonio Pierce, many wondered why wide receiver Davante Adams wasn't traded coming into the 2024 season. However, as noted by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Netflix series Receiver gave us some insight there as Pierce essentially convinced the star pass-catcher to give this team a fresh start and a renewed chance.
Adams has obviously done that but, now that the Raiders receiver is giving the silver and black another go, it's not been going well. Further complicating matters, Adams is now listed as week-to-week with a hamstring injury suffered in practice this week.
Florio added that the Receiver revelation included the caveat that Pierce appeared to say that the Raiders would trade Adams if the season went sideways. Given that the team is already mulling a quarterback change after Gardner Minshew was sat for Aidan O'Connell last week and now that Adams is sidelined, it feels safe to say things might already be a bit topsy turvy.
The Raiders, as also noted by Florio, would be much wiser to trade Adams before his cap hit rises nearly $20 million for the 2025 season and it would surely make the veteran on the wrong side of 30 years old much happier to be on a team that could actually contend for something. Reuniting with Aaron Rodgers on the Jets would make sense but there would be no shortage of potential suitors. It's all about the Raiders simply getting on the phone which, given the situation, seems like the only logical course of action at this point.