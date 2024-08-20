Giants assistant GM makes terrifying claim about Daniel Jones, QB room
By Scott Rogust
This offseason, it was well known that the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and Minnesota Vikings were in the market for a quarterback. But one team that was working in the weeds to try and land a young quarterback was the New York Giants. Reports indicated that the Giants were trying to move up to the No. 3 pick, held by the New England Patriots, to land North Carolina's Drake Maye, but were turned away. So, the team opted to draft LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers and stick with Daniel Jones for another year.
Jones recovered from a torn ACL suffered midseason, and had his first outing in the preseason against the Houston Texans. Jones had a first quarter to forget, throwing two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six on a forced throw inside his own end zone. Jones could have had three interceptions and a potential return for a touchdown had Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. dropped a pass by Jones. that hit him directly in the hands. However, Jones did play better in the second quarter.
With Jones outing to forget, Giantws fans are obviously concerned. They were seeing the same errors from Jones that they have seen the previous five seasons from the Duke product. With that, fans began looking at other options at quarterback the team could add not named Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito.
While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown shut down the notion of adding another quarterback ahead of the season when asked. Brown asked, "Why would we be in the quarterback market right now?" Browns' quote comes courtesy of ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
Brown pointed to Jones making a return from a torn ACL and that the rest of the team was building chemistry. Also, Brown mentions that the team is comfortable with the Jones, Lock, and DeVito depth chart.
Sorry Giants fans who want some more quarterback depth behind Jones. It doesn't seem like that will happen before the start of the season. Brown believes the team is set at quarterback with the players already on the roster.
Jones is entering the second year of his four-year, $160 million contract. After missing out on a quarterback at the top of the NFL Draft, the team decided to give Jones a true No. 1 receiver in Nabers to try and run it back again to see if he can be their quarterback of the future. If not, the team can feasibly move on from him after the season.
Much like other teams in the NFL, the Giants prioritized getting a proven veteran backup quarterback in Lock. Last year, Lock backed up Geno Smith on the Seattle Seahawks, and even led the team to a primetime win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
This preseason, Lock had a rough first outing against the Detroit Lions and suffered a hip injury that forced him to sit in the team's game against the Texans.
As for DeVito, he became a fan favorite last season, being that he is a local kid from New Jersey and how he performed with Jones and Tyrod Taylor injured. DeVito led the Giants to three wins as a rookie, which helped them avoid the basement of the NFC East. However, it did knock them out of the Jayden Daniels/Drake Maye sweepstakes.
This preseason, DeVito completed 18-of-34 pass attempts for 167 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
The Giants are confident that they have the quarterback situation handled. But with the attention on Jones after that up-and-down performance in Houston, the fanbase is hoping that he can turn things around and lead the team to some wins.