A Steelers-Titans trade that screws Russell Wilson and sends old friend to Pittsburgh
By Mark Powell
Another Sunday in the NFL without Russell Wilson starting for the Steelers (or any team) is upon us, which begs the question: How long can Mike Tomlin keep up this charade?
The NFL trade deadline is in early November, so the answer to that question is...awhile! Wilson is a stable veteran presence the Steelers can use as a shield for poor quarterback play. Justin Fields has performed well thus far, and deserves to start in Pittsburgh. Yet, should he stumble, handing Wilson a playoff team to lead isn't a bad backup plan.
The one item on the Steelers trade deadline checklist beyond unloading Wilson (if necessary) should be finding a No. 2 wide receiver opposite George Pickens. It has been just three weeks, but no receiver on the roster has separated themselves just yet.
Tennessee Titans emerge as a possible trade partner for the Steelers
The Titans are 0-3, and going nowhere fast. Will Levis is not their quarterback of the future, and the only other young signal-caller they did have was traded to Green Bay, and arguably playing better football than Levis or Mason Rudolph.
What Tennessee does have is weapons on the outside. While he's not the player he once was DeAndre Hopkins should be a popular trade target for a team like Pittsburgh come Nov. 5. Hopkins was pedestrian in the first two weeks of this season, but was targeted far more frequently in the Titans loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, making six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.
While the Titans have weapons, they don't have a reliable quarterback to help them compete. Call me overzealous, but I think Tennessee could surprise some pundits in the putrid AFC South IF they could find a quarterback by early November. Enter Mr. Unlimited.
At this stage of his career, Wilson is little more than a game manager, but he can get his top targets the ball in space, and the Titans feature a backfield of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. Even without Hopkins should he be dealt, Tennessee's wide receiver cupboard is full, with Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks, among others.
Wilson and Rudolph are basically a veteran swap at this point. Rudolph played for the Steelers just last season and led them to the playoffs. Pittsburgh knows what he is capable of at his best. As for Hopkins, recent rumors have suggested a fifth-round pick is enough to get the job done.