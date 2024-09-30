One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Jacksonville Jaguars - Mac Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-4. They should have everyone on the trade block. This particular experiment has failed. We’re not sure how. This was a team that made the biggest playoff comeback just two years ago, and they started last year 8-3 and looked like the next dominant team in the AFC.
Now, the Jaguars can’t buy a win, some are seriously questioning Trevor Lawrence as a franchise quarterback, and Doug Pederson could be out the door sooner rather than later. The offense has done nothing to add to a lead, and the defense is as unclutch as a broken lock.
However, this is the Jaguars. They will talk themselves into a bad AFC South. They will say “we’ve gone 8-3 before” and stand pat. Instead of trading a player like Christian Kirk, they will trade Mac Jones. The former Patriots starting quarterback was already in trade rumors when Tua Tagovailoa went down in Miami. We expect someone to pay something for Jones.
We’re not sure why. Jones is not a good quarterback. Maybe he will be better than he was in New England, but he was one of the worst quarterbacks we’ve seen in a long time there. The former Pro Bowler will get another chance one day, and we expect it to be today.