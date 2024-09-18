30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
Every year, we really look deep into the Pro Bowl rosters despite it being the least important All-Star game of the four major sports. Since the game, or games as they are set up now, happens after the season is over, there always seem to be more important matters to handle, mostly the Super Bowl.
Still, it’s great to go back and look at the NFL Pro Bowl rosters and take it as a snapshot of that NFL season. It’s a great reminder to those one-hit wonders who dominated the league for a year. Let’s just take a random team: the 2019 Pro Bowl rosters. On that team, we remember that one great Lamar Miller season in Houston, Eric Ebron looking like a future great at tight end, JuJu Smith-Schuster starting his ascent that ended up slowing down precipitously, and Dee Ford was going to be a dominant force on the edge for the Chiefs.
Of course, a lot of that looks surprising now. However, there’s nothing like seeing some of the “great” quarterbacks who were truly a one-hit wonder. Who might be the most surprising names on this list, and what happened after they made the Pro Bowl to end their career without living up to their potential?
30 NFL Pro Bowl Quarterbacks who ended up having terrible careers
30. Tyler Huntley - Baltimore Ravens
2022 Season
At the bottom of our list is the most recent Pro Bowl quarterback. Tyler Huntley was a massive surprise when he made the Pro Bowl two seasons ago. He came in for an injured Lamar Jackson and led the Baltimore Ravens to the playoffs. This might be the worst statistical season to make the Pro Bowl due to Huntley’s short tenure as the starter and the type of offense he was running.
Huntley was fine in his games, but was he really the right choice to replace Josh Allen when he didn’t make the trip to Orlando? This was a QB with 658 passing yards and a negative touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Now, Huntley is a backup quarterback to the Cleveland Browns. Honestly, he’s probably the fourth-stringer there. He’s behind Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. There were legitimate conversations among analysts about replacing Lamar Jackson with Huntley. It shows why we shouldn’t always listen to the talking heads.