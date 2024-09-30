One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
New York Giants - Wan’Dale Robinson
The New York Giants are in an interesting spot. Like some other coaches on this list, Brian Daboll is desperate to show that he can get this team back to prominence. Unfortunately, this just isn’t a very good team. The Giants can win some games, but it seems incredibly unlikely they finish the season over .500.
They should seriously evaluate their roster and figure out what comes next. If a team offers to pay a premium for Daniel Jones, then trade him. Full stop. Trade Daniel Jones if someone is desperate, like the Miami Dolphins. However, knowing that’s a long shot, the Giants should look at another talented player who could bring a decent return.
The receiver room goes through first-round pick Malik Nabers. He’s been absolutely incredible to start the season. Their second receiver, Wan’Dale Robinson, has been a reception machine. He just recorded 11 receptions against the Cowboys, and he showed an ability to make people miss after the catch.
A team could really use Robinson. He’s not a number one, but teams show they are willing to pay for a number two. Of course, the Giants could use him too, but he might be more valuable as an asset than he is to the team.