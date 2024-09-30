One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
New York Jets - Haasan Reddick
The New York Jets need help. After playing the most boring game of Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, they are losing their grip on an AFC playoff spot despite going with a healthy Aaron Rodgers. This Jets team is reeling, but it's still early and there have been some flashes. There is too much on the line here, as the head coach is fighting for his career, Rodgers might be playing his last year, and this is probably the last year you have a relatively inexpensive Sauce Gardner (assuming they lock him in this offseason).
There is no reason to just let Haason Reddick sit there and do nothing. Reddick is looking for a contract the Jets apparently want nothing to do with. They traded for him after letting Bryce Huff sign with the Philadelphia Eagles.
It's been four weeks and there is no movement between the Jets and Reddick. The Jets should look round the league and see if they can swap Reddick for another disgruntled star. Maybe a swap would be beneficial for everyone involved. Of course, most probably think the Jets have to accept whatever offer someone sends them, but it makes more sense to trade for another team's issue and swap problems.