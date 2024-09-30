One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
New Orleans Saints - Taysom Hill
This one is going to come with some controversy, but the Tayson Hill experiment in New Orleans seems to work as a detriment. The converted quarterback who’s now playing a hybrid position between running back and tight end could have two touchdowns rushing and one receiving one week then get completely held off the stat line the next. The inconsistency seems to be part of the game plan, but why?
This is almost asking the New Orleans Saints to save themselves from themselves. Hill could be an incredible weapon in a lot of offenses. He has been incredible at times in this offense, but he might be the most inconsistent player in the league, and we don’t think it’s his fault. Outside of injuries, he seems to come to work ready to do exactly what New Orleans needs on a weekly basis.
There is one major issue here. The Saints tried their salary cap tomfoolery with Hill’s contract, and now his cap hit is $18 million next season. A trade might not save the Saints any money in 2025, as that’s how they restructured his deal this past offseason. If that’s the case, then a trade isn’t happening. There would be no reason to do it.
Many might ask why Marshon Lattimore isn’t here, but despite all the rumors, it makes the most sense for him to stay in New Orleans for now.