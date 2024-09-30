One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Washington Commanders - Austin Ekeler
The vibes are amazing in the nation’s capital after a big win over the Arizona Cardinals. Jayden Daniels looks like the runaway winner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and he’s going up against what looks like a once-in-a-generation receiver in Malik Nabers. Daniels is amazing, and he’s already winning games for the Washington Commanders. So, who could they trade?
Well, one player was conspicuously missing from the Commanders' big win against the Cardinals. Austin Ekeler was out with a concussion in Week 4, and it’s not clear if he will play in Week 5 or beyond. In his absence, Brian Robinson Jr. was dominant. He broke 100 yards rushing and scored a touchdown. He played the “thunder” role perfectly, but the Commanders sure weren’t missing the “lightning.”
Taking over for Ekeler in his absence, Jeremy McNichols had an amazing game. He rushed the ball eight times for 68 yards and two touchdowns. McNichols shows that running backs in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense can thrive no matter who they are.
Ekeler has been on the trade block before, and it didn’t really work out then. He wanted a big contract this offseason, but he signed with the Commanders for two years and around $8 million before possible bonuses. It’s not guaranteed after this season, so it should be a pretty easy deal to move.