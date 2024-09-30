Fansided

One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline

As we officially get through the first month of the NFL season, many teams made it known whether they are contenders or not. Either way, the November 5th deadline will be here before we know it, and these players could be on the move.

By Nick Villano

Carolina Panthers v Las Vegas Raiders
Carolina Panthers v Las Vegas Raiders / Steve Marcus/GettyImages
Washington Commanders - Austin Ekeler

The vibes are amazing in the nation’s capital after a big win over the Arizona Cardinals. Jayden Daniels looks like the runaway winner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and he’s going up against what looks like a once-in-a-generation receiver in Malik Nabers. Daniels is amazing, and he’s already winning games for the Washington Commanders. So, who could they trade?

Well, one player was conspicuously missing from the Commanders' big win against the Cardinals. Austin Ekeler was out with a concussion in Week 4, and it’s not clear if he will play in Week 5 or beyond. In his absence, Brian Robinson Jr. was dominant. He broke 100 yards rushing and scored a touchdown. He played the “thunder” role perfectly, but the Commanders sure weren’t missing the “lightning.”

Taking over for Ekeler in his absence, Jeremy McNichols had an amazing game. He rushed the ball eight times for 68 yards and two touchdowns. McNichols shows that running backs in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense can thrive no matter who they are.

Ekeler has been on the trade block before, and it didn’t really work out then. He wanted a big contract this offseason, but he signed with the Commanders for two years and around $8 million before possible bonuses. It’s not guaranteed after this season, so it should be a pretty easy deal to move. 

