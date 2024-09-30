One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Tennessee Titans - DeAndre Hopkins
The Tennessee Titans are not going anywhere this season, and the clock is ticking on DeAndre Hopkins’ career. It just makes sense for them to part ways. Allow the Titans to get something out of Hopkins, who has spent the last two seasons there, and give Hopkins his first true chance to win a championship, or at least play in the playoffs.
Hopkins hasn’t played in the playoffs since he was traded from the Houston Texans. He was really good in his last game against the Chiefs, he had 118 yards receiving. It would have gone better if the Texans defense didn’t give up 51 points.
The Titans likely want Hopkins to help Will Levis grow under new head coach Brian Callahan, but it makes more sense to get the assets they absolutely need to continue the team’s rebuild. There’s no need to keep a 32-year-old receiver on the roster when a team would be willing to give you a decent asset for him.
It adds to the argument for trading Hopkins when you remember that the Titans signed Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley in the offseason. There are only so many balls to go around, and Hopkins learned that when he was held without a catch early on as he was working back from knee surgery. Now that he’s closer to 100 percent, Hopkins is going to get more opportunities, but everything is still limited in this offense.