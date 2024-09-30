One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Cincinnati Bengals - Tee Higgins
This one might seem insane, but the Cincinnati Bengals don’t look like the world-beater many expected them to be. They have one win, and it was a squeaking out against the Carolina Panthers, a team many other teams completely dominated. The Bengals are known as slow starters with Joe Burrow under center, but 1-3 is a big hole in this year’s AFC.
Tee Higgins did not have the start to the season that he would have hoped for. He missed a few games already with injury, and he’s currently playing on a one-year franchise tag. There were some rumors that the Bengals were willing to shop him this offseason, but nothing came to fruition.
With the Bengals already trying to get a deal done with Ja’Marr Chase, we could see them make a move to gain assets from Higgins. Don’t forget just how cheap this franchise is. If they know they have a big signing bonus coming to Chase, they may want to get that money out of some game checks, and Higgins is an easy check to say goodbye to.
Would this hurt the Bengals chances at a Super Bowl? Maybe not. The Bengals have Andrei Iosivas who has shown some things. He won’t replace Higgins, but he will at least play decently enough.