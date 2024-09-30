One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Cleveland Browns - Amari Cooper
We haven’t talked about this much, but how does Amari Cooper feel after it was reported that he was a part of the Brandon Aiyuk trade? Can he just immediately get over that and be a happy superstar wide receiver? Also, if the Browns thought about trading Cooper once, what’s to stop them from doing it now?
The Browns traded for Jerry Jeudy this offseason, and he’s shown he’s at least capable to be a number one. They also have Elijah Moore, who they traded for last offseason. He hasn’t been that good, but he at least has the talent. They also haven’t had a chance to play fifth-round draft pick Jamari Thrash, which has been a conversation piece amongst Browns fans.
Cooper would secure a good return for the Browns, and they want to gain some assets as they assess where to go after this season. Yes, they are focused on this year, but realistically, this isn’t a Super Bowl year for the Browns with Deshaun Watson playing the way he has. If they can get a first-round pick for Cooper, or even a second, it sounds like the smart move to make. It won't go over well with Browns fans, but with Watson's contract still in the "insane" portion, they have to be smart with their assets.