One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Chicago Bears - TJ Edwards
The Chicago Bears are a hard team to pin down in terms of who they might trade away. They really need offensive line help, and they will be searching far and wide to get it. Everyone’s job is on the line this season, from the head coach and general manager all the way down to the ball boy or girl. Everyone could be fired if this doesn’t go well.
Yet, a team has to give to get. They won’t want to risk their first-round pick, so they have to offer players.
Linebacker TJ Edwards is a found asset, going from undrafted free agent to signing a $19.5 million, three-year deal with the Bears. He built on a legacy with the Eagles, and brought that impact to Chicago. However, the Bears just have to use some assets to gain others, and there are players who are too important to the current run to a playoff spot to lose.
Edwards would have value on the trade market. He’s still young enough to have a few really good years left. He does really well with advanced statistics, and a team is always looking for this type of depth.