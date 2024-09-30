Fansided

One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline

As we officially get through the first month of the NFL season, many teams made it known whether they are contenders or not. Either way, the November 5th deadline will be here before we know it, and these players could be on the move.

By Nick Villano

Chicago Bears - TJ Edwards

The Chicago Bears are a hard team to pin down in terms of who they might trade away. They really need offensive line help, and they will be searching far and wide to get it. Everyone’s job is on the line this season, from the head coach and general manager all the way down to the ball boy or girl. Everyone could be fired if this doesn’t go well.

Yet, a team has to give to get. They won’t want to risk their first-round pick, so they have to offer players. 

Linebacker TJ Edwards is a found asset, going from undrafted free agent to signing a $19.5 million, three-year deal with the Bears. He built on a legacy with the Eagles, and brought that impact to Chicago. However, the Bears just have to use some assets to gain others, and there are players who are too important to the current run to a playoff spot to lose.

Edwards would have value on the trade market. He’s still young enough to have a few really good years left. He does really well with advanced statistics, and a team is always looking for this type of depth.

