Orioles already wasted one starting pitching solution a year ahead of time
By Curt Bishop
The Baltimore Orioles made a key move in the offseason when they traded for former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. The team finally had a true ace to lead their rotation and give them a chance to win a World Series. However, they may have missed the boat on adding a second top starter to their mix.
Last summer, the Orioles acquired Jack Flaherty from the St. Louis Cardinals to bolster their rotation, and he struggled to the tune of a 6.75 ERA with his new team. Flaherty ultimately signed with the Detroit Tigers in the offseason, and he has put together a strong campaign. The 28-year-old right-hander is 6-5 with a 3.13 ERA in 16 starts.
Orioles may have missed opportunity with Jack Flaherty
Had the Orioles thought about potentially bringing back Flaherty, they could have a two-headed monster in their rotation already without having to make a trade and give up more prospects. They'll need starting pitching this year at the deadline with Tyler Wells, Kyle Bradish, and John Means out for the season recovering from Tommy John surgery.
But because of the trade with the Cardinals, Flaherty did not have a qualifying offer attached to him last offseason, meaning the Orioles wouldn't have lost a draft pick in order to keep him. They also wouldn't need to necessarily scour the trade market, even with several pitchers hurt. Burnes and Flaherty would have made for a solid 1-2 punch.
Baltimore could bring him back via trade at the deadline, but he won't come cheap, even as a rental, and they'll have to give up something to get him. Flaherty is looking much like his old self during the early part of his tenure with St. Louis, when he garnered Cy Young attention in 2019 for a dominant second half.
We'll see what the Orioles decide to do at the deadline, but it might have been wise for them to keep Flaherty around and pair him with Burnes so as to give the team a little extra depth in its starting rotation without having to give up any pieces.