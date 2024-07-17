Orioles might have to consider the unthinkable to acquire AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal
By Lior Lampert
The Baltimore Orioles are half a loss shy of tying the best record in the American League (58-38). Alternatively, they're one game away from falling into the Wild Card picture. It is undoubtedly a strange predicament the club finds themselves in.
Baltimore boasts the fourth-youngest group of batters in the league. Despite their youthfulness, the Orioles are already one of the best teams in the majors, indicating they have as bright a future as anyone.
Moreover, the Orioles still have 20-year-old infielder Jackson Holliday in their farm system, the No. 1 overall player in the MLB Pipeline rankings. The generational prospect struggled mightily in his brief stint in the big leagues this year, prompting speculation that he may be expendable.
Recent reporting surrounding Holliday has raised the most sizable red flag yet, though FanSided's baseball insider Robert Murray has refuted the buzz.
Regardless, Baltimore has registered interest in Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. And considering they aren't the only suitor vying for his services paired with the southpaw's age, contractual status and dominance, it may cost them Holliday.
Per Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated, the Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers want to craft "packages loaded with top prospects for Skubal." Ultimately, it comes down to whether Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris is willing to part ways with the left-hander. However, if Baltimore dangles Holliday in negotiations, things could get interesting.
An Orioles-Tigers trade for Tarik Skubal might actually have to involve Jackson Holliday
Verducci mentions how the Orioles have enough to entice Detroit without including Holliday. But Baltimore only has three starters on the books beyond 2024 ($), and Skubal presents the franchise with a golden opportunity to land an ascending hurler.
Skubal, 27, is entering the prime of his career and is under team control through the 2026 campaign. This season, he is 10-3 with an MLB-leading 2.41 ERA, paired with 140 strikeouts across 116 innings pitched. If the Orioles feel he is the missing piece and long-term top-of-the-rotation solution, they can win virtually any bidding war for him with Holliday.
While Holliday isn't necessarily up for grabs, acquiring an All-Star who fills a massive need for him isn't the worst outcome. Nevertheless, the Tigers must commit to moving Skubal first for this to become even remotely feasible.