OTA reviews suggest Justin Fields won't settle for 'Slash' QB role
By Kinnu Singh
Two days into NFL free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year "prove it" deal. A day later, the Steelers traded with the Chicago Bears for a second quarterback, Justin Fields, with the expectation that the struggling young quarterback also needs to prove himself on the Steelers roster.
The expectation has been that the 35-year-old Wilson will assume the starting role, which has made those in the Steelers community creatively consider how the 25-year-old Fields fits into the Steelers gameplan. Fields has even been in discussions as a potential kick returner, a notion that Fields has laughed off. "I'm not here to do that," Fields said, explaining that the kick-return idea was widely misinterpreted.
Fields did say that he was open to reimagining his quarterback role alongside Wilson, but after putting on a show at OTAs on Thursday, the Steelers may have a true quarterback battle on their hands.
Justin Fields may not play "Slash" role behind Russell Wilson after all
Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported that Fields expressed openness to playing a "Slash" role with the Steelers the way former quarterback Kordell Stewart did in the 1990s. Drafted by the Steelers in 1995, Stewart was the prototypical mobile quarterback long before it became a league-wide trend, earning him the nickname "Slash." In addition to slinging passes, Stewart played as a rusher and a receiver.
The idea of Fields inheriting the "Slash" moniker makes sense considering Wilson's presence and Fields' experience in Chicago. Though his time with the Bears was marked by inconsistency, Fields has always proven to be a capable rusher, which has given his passing game versatility.
In his three years with the Bears, Fields rushed for 2220 yards and 14 touchdowns on 356 carries. A secondary gadget role behind Wilson makes sense for Fields, although Fields noted that the offense coaching staff hasn't implemented any gadget plays yet.
Wilson also appears open to the idea of Fields playing as Slash. "Justin is obviously one of the most talented guys in the NFL," Wilson told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review on Wednesday. "You know all the things he can do. The player, the quarterback that he is. He's dynamic. It's all about us winning. That's the focus. I think it would strike fear in some defenses, that's for sure."
That may be true, but Fields is still gunning for starting reps as a passer, which he demonstrated in Day 6 of OTAs. At Thursday's practice, Fields connected with tight end Darnell Washington, wide receiver Marquez Callaway, and tight end MyCole Pruitt.
“Each day, I’m getting more and more comfortable within the offense,” Fields said following practice. “Of course you have a lot of similar concepts around the league, but just the timing and the feeling with the guys... everyday we’re all learning, growing, and getting better.”
Behind The Steel Curtain's Jarrett Bailey noticed how Fields' on-field presence has visibly improved during his short time with the Steelers. Rather than panicking as plays develop and scrambling frantically to rush with the ball, Fields is patiently letting plays develop and carefully scanning his reads. Maybe Fields has finally had an opportunity to become the quarterback the Bears thought he would be, which is nearly impossible to do now that NFL teams fail to develop rookie quarterbacks properly.
Wilson has the experience and resume to assume the starting role, but it's too early to tell where Fields fits into everything. If Wilson looks more Denver than Seattle this season, it could be Fields in the starting position.