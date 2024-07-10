Patriots fans should be thrilled with revealed Drake Maye Giants interview
By Jack Posey
Every year, fans get a glimpse behind the NFL curtain with HBO’s "Hard Knocks," but mostly through training camp. Though only two episodes of following the New York Giants in their early offseason stages, we have already seen discussions of Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley’s future, a Brian Burns trade with the Panthers, and the team’s pre-draft interviews in Indianapolis. Though they picked wide receiver Malik Nabers as the sixth overall pick, the Giants and head coach Brian Daboll are seen grilling LSU's Jayden Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye.
Although Maye was a two-year starter at North Carolina, many still see him as unproven. He threw for 8,008 yards in his college career. But what ended up making him a top-three pick was his physical intangibles. He is tall, fast, and has a rocket arm, all of which are things scouts look for. Questions remain about his accuracy and decision-making.
In his pre-draft interview with the Giants, Maye stayed cool, calm, and collected as he and Daboll recalled plays.
Drake Maye impresses Brian Daboll, Giants during pre-draft interview
A further glimpse into the mind of Drake Maye should get Patriots fans excited about what they have in the third overall pick. His ability to recall and repeat plays that the head coach gives him on the fly should inspire confidence in his football IQ.
The Giants were obviously impressed by Maye, as they reportedly tried to trade up to the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft to select him. But, the Patriots were sold on Maye as their franchise quarterback, and they stood pat to take him.
The rookie signal-caller was praised early by new head coach Jerod Mayo and veteran Jacoby Brissett alike, but Mayo added early after the team’s rookie minicamp that “[Maye] still has a lot to work on.”
However, based on his interview with the Giants, Maye is eager and willing to learn. The rookie signal-caller is not expected to start the season's opening week, but some predict he will take over the reins from Jacoby Brissett sooner than expected at some point during the season.
If Maye had not been selected third overall by the Patriots, it could have been a possibility to see him in a different shade of blue in the Big Apple.