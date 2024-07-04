Eagles star fuels Giants rivalry over Saquon Barkley treatment
Once upon during the 2023 offseason, Dallas’ Tony Pollard, Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs and the Giants’ Saquon Barkley all were given the “franchise” tag. All three players would play for their team this past season, and all hit the open market back in March.
Pollard landed with the Tennessee Titans, Jacobs signed with the Green Bay Packers, and Barkley inked a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s interesting to note that while Pollard and Jacobs joined teams in the opposite conference, Barkley signed with a division rival that has been in the playoffs three straight years and six times in the past seven seasons.
So how did the six-year pro actually wind up hitting the open market?
Can we knock the Giants for not wanting to bring back Saquon Barkley?
One of his new teammates, wide receiver A.J. Brown, was apparently taken aback with the revelation that the Giants’ front office, led by general manager Joe Schoen, was really interested in bringing back the two-time Pro Bowl running back. This news came this week’s debut of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants on HBO.
Brown had this to say on Wednesday via the artist formerly known as Twitter:
“The Saquon video fired me up and it wasn’t even about me. I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure you get yours, fam!”
Even with the retirement of superstar center Jason Kelce this offseason, the Eagles have one of the better offensive lines in the league and excel at running the football. If he stays healthy, which has been a concern at times, Barkley could have a monster year and the Birds could be headed back to the top of the NFC East.
The addition of the versatile performer by Philadelphia also comes with another positive. It means the Eagles’ defense won’t have to face him anymore (with the exception of practice). In nine regular-season meetings vs. the Birds, Barkley has totaled 138 carries for 615 yards and six scores. He has also caught 34 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown. He also had 82 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches in the team’s playoff loss at Philadelphia in 2022.
The teams will meet for the first time in 2024 in Week 7 at MetLife Stadium.