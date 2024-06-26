Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
14. Miami Dolphins
Projected Starter: Tua Tagovailoa
This one is so complicated it hurts. Tua Tagovailoa finally looked like the superstar many hoped he’d become before the hip injury that ended his college career. The Miami Dolphins spent much of the season as the highest-scoring offense in the league and it was downright dangerous to play them on a weekly basis. Heck, they scored 70 points against the Broncos, likely causing Sean Payton to re-evaluate his decision to return to coaching.
Things slowly started to rip at the seams before completely falling apart. The Dolphins should have coasted to an AFC East title, their first division title in 15 years. Instead, they fell apart at the end, and the Buffalo Bills stole the division on the last day of the season. That decision led to a first-week playoff matchup with the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Woof.
This is all to say that now the Dolphins have to figure out if they want to follow the Jaguars' lead and pay a gazillion dollars to Tua Tagovailoa, or do they want to roll the dice and play the franchise tag game. He threw for 300 yards four times in the first half of his season, but he only did it once in the second half. That was November 19th against the Raiders. He didn’t hit that number over the final seven weeks of the season, a time when the Dolphins were desperate for Tua to drag them to a win. This really is a make-or-break year for Tagovailoa and the Fins.
Behind Tua, Mike White is still on the roster. He’s a serviceable player at that position. If Tagovailoa’s injuries start to pop up again, he should be able to keep the offense humming.