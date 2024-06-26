Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
15. Jacksonville Jaguars
Projected Starter: Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence has been on the minds of many NFL analysts as of late, and it all has to do with money. After an up-and-down start to his career, the Jacksonville Jaguars gave Lawrence a deal that will pay him upwards of $55 million per season. It also includes the third most guaranteed money in league history, only behind Deshaun Watson and Joe Burrow. Many are questioning whether the Jaguars made a mistake, especially since this deal doesn’t start until 2026.
Let’s call a spade a spade here; Trevor Lawrence should be a great starting quarterback. The Jaguars are expecting to pay for future performance. Lawrence had a rough start, being tied to the disaster that was Urban Meyer’s coaching gig. Doug Pederson is a much better option and has been decent in Jacksonville, but last year’s collapse at the end of the season when Lawrence was clearly injured has put a bad taste in people’s mouths.
Lawrence does have to fix the turnovers. He was taking more chances last season, getting used to playing with the likes of Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley at the same time, but he has to hit his targets. He made mistakes that led to turnovers. There was no luck last season, as it seemed every mistake Lawrence made ended up going the other way. Still, he needs to control what he can control, which is those turnover-like plays.
Behind Lawrence is Mac Jones, who was also drafted in 2021 and hasn’t lived up to his hype coming out of Alabama. Say what you want about the end of the Belichick regime in New England, but Jones deserves his share of the blame for how that went down. Yet, at the same time, he’s a fantastic bounce-back candidate if Lawrence deals with injury problems again this season.