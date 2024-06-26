Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
13. San Francisco 49ers
Projected Starter: Brock Purdy
What have you done for me lately? That’s what we seem to be asking Brock Purdy, who was coming off a Super Bowl appearance and a season where he legitimately was in the MVP conversation. However, after a disastrous performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, Purdy is not looked at the same way. Throwing four interceptions against a fellow number-one seed on national television will do that to you.
It seems like the tides have turned too far against Purdy. Is he a system quarterback? Does it matter? Purdy has been executing the Kyle Shanahan offense better than anyone we’ve seen since Matt Ryan during his MVP year. And again, after that terrible performance, Purdy did enough to get the 49ers to overtime in the Super Bowl against a supreme defense.
This might end up being too low very early in the season, but there is a reason for the narrative. Purdy does have to prove the end of the season was more of a fluke and not a sign of teams figuring him out.
The 49ers lost their backup plan in Sam Darnold and will go with Josh Dobbs or Brandon Allen behind him. Dobbs had this amazing stretch with the Cardinals and Vikings, but it didn’t last. He eventually became a pumpkin as he tried to learn a new offense. However, it’s 100 percent worth the time to try and build him behind Purdy.