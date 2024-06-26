Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
12. Los Angeles Rams
Projected Starter: Matthew Stafford
This is another example of “boy what a difference a year makes.” Matthew Stafford was basically dealing with an elbow injury for all of 2022, and it became one of the worst attempts to defend a Super Bowl championship ever. It was almost exclusively because of injuries, but instead of hanging up his cleats, Stafford got healthy and returned in 2023 refreshed and without expectations. He excelled, as did his team.
Stafford found a new fun weapon in Puka Nacua to pair with Cooper Kupp. The dynamic duo gives Stafford a target on every single snap, which does make life much easier for him. He’s going into his 36-year-old season, but there is a snag in things. Stafford says he isn’t happy with his contract. Will the Rams re-work his deal with three years remaining and retirement rumors already surrounding him at one point?
That does put a wrench in things, but we don’t think it impacts this list. If anything, Stafford is the type of player to use this as motivation and dominate the league.
Behind Stafford, the Rams signed Jimmy Garoppolo. That is about as perfect a quarterback to backup Stafford as we could think of. He has a similar style, although he has the same injury issues. If, for some reason, both Stafford and Jimmy G go down, then they could go with former National Champion and fellow Georgia Bulldog Stetson Bennett.