Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
11. Detroit Lions
Projected Starter: Jared Goff
Here’s another quarterback that got absolutely paid this offseason. Just like Lawrence and others, Jared Goff breaking the bank had many analysts asking questions. Goff did lead the Lions as far as they’ve been in decades when they lost in the NFC Championship Game to the 49ers, but is that worth $53 million per season? If we’re being honest, yes.
The Lions just want to remove distractions and questions from the media. They’ve locked up Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell despite neither being considered at the top of their position. It just makes more sense for Detroit to have continuity on offense, and that should start and finish with Goff.
Goff honestly has a wild ceiling and floor. Is it out of the question that he could fall back into the bad habits he had at the end of his Los Angeles tenure? We suppose that’s possible. Could he win MVP? He absolutely could in the right situation. Goff’s ceiling is incredibly high, and he’s shown it more often than not in Detroit.
Hendon Hooker is hopefully fully healthy this season after suffering an injury at the end of his college career. He’s an interesting name, as he was very highly regarded coming out of the draft. Could he continue to learn behind Goff and be an eventual succession plan, or maybe he can be something the Lions can profit from if he shows he’s ready before Goff is ready to leave? Anything is possible!