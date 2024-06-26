Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
10. Dallas Cowboys
Projected Starter: Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys had a very… unfortunate offseason. They kept Mike McCarthy as head coach. They lost more to the roster than they gained. Ezekiel Elliott is somehow the starting running back again. Worst of all, Dak Prescott does not have a contract extension. It will be a hard summer, fall, winter, and eventually spring if this doesn’t get done sooner rather than later.
Usually, teams who can’t get a deal done with their quarterback can kick the can down the road with the franchise tag. Not this time. There is a clause in Prescott’s current deal that the Cowboys cannot use the tag on Prescott next offseason. So, it’s either get a deal done or let Prescott go to free agency. What’s stopping him from asking for $70 million per season?
The Cowboys are still in the top 10 because of Prescott. He was playing at an MVP level for most of last season. He eeked out Christian McCaffrey for second to Lamar Jackson. He finished the season with 4,500 yards, 36 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions. Prescott has never played at the supreme level he did last season, but he’s always been good. It’s not out of the realm of possibility he will continue being great.
The backup situation is also quite good. Some think Cooper Rush could be a starting quarterback if given the chance, and Trey Lance was the third-overall pick the 49ers traded their future for. One or the other would be able to keep the Cowboys afloat if Prescott gets hurt.