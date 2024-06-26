Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
9. New York Jets
Projected Starter: Aaron Rodgers
Nothing is ever quiet in New York/New Jersey, but it has been amplified to the tenth degree since Aaron Rodgers joined the locker room. Rodgers has been hard to handle for the last few years, and the Jets were desperately hoping he focused on football in East Rutherford. Unfortunately for them, Rodgers didn’t make it one series before he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, missing most of the 2023 season and tanking another season that started with hope.
The Jets know there’s a chance that Rodgers will take a few weeks to get back to full health, but even at his advanced age, Rodgers has more motivation than ever, and that makes for a scary football player. This is a man who wants to prove everyone wrong. He’s a four-time MVP. Being at his peak motivation could mean an epic season.
Instead of the merry-go-round of backup quarterbacks that took snaps last season, the Jets signed one of the better backups in the league. Tyrod Taylor has been reliable in that position for years, and he will help the Jets feel a sense of safety this season.
The Jets aren’t necessarily considered Super Bowl contenders like they were last season. They are outside the top ten in odds at most sportsbooks, ironically behind the Green Bay Packers. However, if Rodgers hits his peak with all the pieces they built around him, they could absolutely make a move toward their first championship in five decades.