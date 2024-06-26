Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
8. Philadelphia Eagles
Projected Starter: Jalen Hurts
Of any team on this list, the Philadelphia Eagles are the hardest to rank on this entire list. Some are really down on Jalen Hurts and wonder if he truly is a game-breaker. He has an insane supporting cast around him, including one of the league’s best offensive lines. Hurts should do what he does at his best. Yet, this man was legit making on-the-fly decisions that directly led to points. That’s what the best quarterbacks do.
We don’t know what happened at the end of last season, but the Philadelphia Eagles had a collapse unlike what we’ve seen in a long time. After beating the Cowboys, Chiefs, and Bills in consecutive weeks, they would go on to lose five of their last six games of the regular season, conceding the NFC East title to the Cowboys. Then, they lost to the Bucs in the playoffs, ending their season with the biggest thud possible.
How much of that can be blamed on Hurts? While the defense was pretty horrendous at the time, and Nick Sirianni didn’t make things easier, Hurts did not play his best ball when it mattered most. It was a Super Bowl hangover delayed half a season. The Eagles did hire Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator, and most believe that will be an upgrade that will help Hurts in the long run.
Behind Hurts, Kenny Pickett is looking to remake his career after a failed stint in Pittsburgh. Sitting behind Hurts can help as he sees a star-studded offense progress in real time. The Eagles have a lot on the line this season, and heads will roll if the season doesn’t end differently than last season.