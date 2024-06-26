Power ranking every NFL quarterback situation going into training camp
By Nick Villano
7. Green Bay Packers
Projected Starter: Jordan Love
Jordan Love literally went from a zero to a hero last season. It looked like the Green Bay Packers made a colossal mistake moving on from Rodgers and going with Love. They didn’t seem to have a say in the matter, but still. Love struggled mightily to start, and some thought the Packers would be in the top five of the NFL Draft looking for another signal caller. After starting 3-7, Love went on a tear.
The Packers finished the season 6-2, including wins against Detroit and Kansas City, two of the final four teams in the playoffs. Love then led a complete dismantling of the great Cowboys defense in the playoffs, pasting 48 points on Dallas. It was Love’s welcome party, and he legit looks like he could be a top-five QB as soon as this season.
The backup situation is interesting for the Packers, as they are still going with former Penn State great Sean Clifford. He really hasn’t had to take many NFL snaps, so it’s hard to make an informed analysis of his play.
Still, this is all about Love. If the Packers are going far, it’s because Love is taking them there. He does need to prove himself a little bit. We’ll always wonder if someone is a one-hit wonder until they prove otherwise.