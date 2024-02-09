Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
6. Justin Madubuike
Previous Team: Baltimore Ravens
Future Team: Baltimore Ravens
It’s been remarkably quiet when it comes to Justin Madubuike’s free agency status. He was phenomenal with the Baltimore Ravens this season, being an underrated force in the middle on their way to a number-one seed in the AFC. The Ravens said they were considering using the franchise tag on Madubuike, and if they are putting that out there in the public, we just can’t see them letting him go.
Admittedly, we originally had the Houston Texans as the most likely landing spot for Madubuike. They have the need and more money than they know what to do with. It seemed like a perfect match. The only issue is he will never be available to them. The Ravens will use the franchise tag and will be willing to go into the season with him on it. If it worked for Lamar Jackson, it would be just fine for Madubuike.
Maybe that’s why it has been quiet around Madubuike. We all just know the inevitable with him. He’s a great free agent option right now, but it’s just very unlikely the Ravens let him see the light of free agency. Unless something wild happens like he asks to be let go or for a trade, he’s going to start the 2024 season clad in purple and black.