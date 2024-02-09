Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
7. L’Jarius Sneed
Previous Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Future Team: Indianapolis Colts
The Chiefs will have a lot of decisions to make this offseason and just one franchise tag to use. It could lead to L’Jarius Sneed looking for a new home. We’re sure the Chiefs will extend a contract extension, but there’s only so much money to go around. The Chiefs have around $20 million to spend, and one player could take that all. That player should not be Sneed, as the Chiefs have been able to replace star cornerbacks in the past.
The Chiefs are likely cutting Marquez Valdes-Scantling, making $12 million available. It’s still not enough to sign Sneed long-term. That might force the Chiefs to make a hard decision and let Sneed find a new home. One of the most logical destinations is Indianapolis.
The Colts always find a way to be stacked across multiple positions. With Anthony Richardson coming back, there will be a lot of hype around their positioning in 2024. Adding a star player like Sneed could put this defense back on the map.
Sneed could help the Colts move out of the middle and into the top 10 for pass defense. They are currently starting Kenny Moore II and Juju Brents. They are okay, but the Colts could use a star at the position. Sneed is just 27 years old, so he has plenty of time left in his prime. The Colts should break the bank to make this happen.